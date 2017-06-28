Graduations: Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

Sixty-three new law enforcement officers were congratulated by Kansas City, Kansas, Chief of Police Terry Ziegler during their graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on June 23.

Among the 63 graduates, those from the area who granted permission to release their names are: Michael Shea of White Cloud, patrol officer, Iowa Tribal Police Department; and Sara Rethman of Seneca, deputy, Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The new officers were members of the 245th basic training class at the center. Located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, the center is a division of University of Kansas Professional and Continuing Education. The graduates, who began their training March 20, represented 47 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas.

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, the center trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in the 14-week basic training program. The center offered continuing education and specialized training to as many as 5,600 Kansas officers each year. Funding for the training center is generated from court docket fees from municipal and state courts. No funds from the state’s general revenue are used to operate the center.