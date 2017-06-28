Herald Editorial: New or Notable

Sometimes there are just so many things flitting around in my head, I can’t stop to think about just one. I think I read something once that this is very typical for most women. We are constantly multi-tasking, doing one thing while thinking about four others. In celebration of this, I’ve decided to multi-task this editorial and share a few new or notable items with you.

Corpse Flower

A flower native to Indonesia — Titan Arum, or Amorphophallus titanum — will be blooming for the very first time soon at the Kansas State University Greenhouse in Manhattan, after growing there for more than a decade.

The titan arum does not have a regular, annual flowering cycle. Instead, it flowers sporadically, whenever sufficient nutrients have accumulated to provide for its enormous flowering event. While this flower can measure up to 12 feet tall in its native habitat, the plant at K-State is currently measuring a little over 4 feet.

What’s really intriguing about this event is the fact that this plant’s nickname is the “Corpse Flower.” Why, you may wonder? Well, because rather than smelling sweet, it is said to smell like rotting meat and stinky socks!

The reason for the flower’s smell comes down to science. The smell, color and temperature of Titan Arum is meant to attract pollinators, which in this flower’s case is not bees. It is typically pollinated by dung beetles, flesh flies and other carnivorous insects that typically eat dead flesh.

Another interesting tidbit is that the “Corpse Flower” is not really just one flower, at all. It is what is called an inflorescence — a stalk with many flowers.

If you have any interest in seeing it in person, check out the K-State Horticulture and Natural Resources page on Facebook. They have been posting regular updates there. Additionally, you can view the live stream at https://youtu.be/LCmTTinfcHw.

Solar Eclipse

Sabetha is in the “Path of Totality” for a total solar eclipse that will occur Monday, Aug. 21. People along the path of totality will see the sun completely disappear behind the moon, turning daylight into twilight. The path of totality is about 70 miles wide and stretches from Oregon to South Carolina, passing through northeast Kansas along the way.

The timing of the total solar eclipse and its duration depend on where you are located within the path. For Sabetha, the partial eclipse will begin at 11:38 a.m. The total eclipse will begin at 1:04 p.m., reaching maximum eclipse at 1:05 p.m. The total eclipse will end at 1:06 p.m., with the total duration of total eclipse estimated to be 2 minutes, 31.8 seconds. The partial eclipse will conclude at 2:32 p.m.

Anyone who plans to view the total solar eclipse should get solar viewing glasses, protective glasses that make it possible to safely look directly at the sun before and after totality. Sunglasses cannot be used in place of solar viewing glasses.

While two to five solar eclipses occur each year on average, total solar eclipses happen just once every 18 months or so, and are always limited to a small area. The next time a total solar eclipse will be visible from the U.S. will be 2024.

Communities across the area are planning special events to coincide with the eclipse. Fairview is planning an “Eclipse Extravaganza” with Dr. Jim Slinkman, physicist, explaining the event and giving attendees a safe, close up look at it with a large telescope that will project an image onto a big screen. Sabetha is also in the planning stages of a community event, and since school will be in session the schools are planning for educational activities to watch it as well. This is an opportunity you don’t want to miss!

Freedom

The Sabetha Herald is planning a “What does Freedom mean to you?” special feature package for next week’s newspaper, in celebration of Independence Day. We are inviting you to tell us — whether through a simple statement, a paragraph or a photo with caption — what freedom means to you. We will then compile responses to be included in our July 5 newspaper. You can share your story with us via email, Facebook private message, or in person during our office hours. The deadline to submit is noon Friday, June 30.

Amber Deters

Co-Editor

The Sabetha Herald