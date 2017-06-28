Reunion: Moser-Giesel

Submitted by Sarah Moser

The 17th biennial reunion of the Moser-Giesel families was held Saturday, June 24, at the Community Center in Bern.

Planning and hosting the reunion were Eileen Groniger, Brad and Sarah Moser, Lindsey Moser and Robert Moser.

A potluck meal was furnished by everybody, and was delicious.

After the meal at noon, much visiting occurred for about an hour. Eileen brought out some games such as bean bag throw, ping pong paddle with a rubber band and small rubber ball attached, and balloon walk where you try to walk a weaving course holding an empty plastic cup on which the inflated balloon sits. The objective is to keep the balloon from falling off without using your hands. The games were a lot of fun and produced much laughter.

We then had a short business meeting. The main issue was who will host the next reunion in 2019. Much discussion took place.

Finally, it was decided that the following families would host reunions as follows: Robert’s and Eileen’s families in 2019, Donald’s family in 2021, Beverly’s family in 2023, Loree’s family in 2025 and Janie’s family in 2027.

Those present were Beverly Wenger of Sabetha, Eileen Groniger of Denton, Rod and Betty Wenger of Lawrence, Chad, Cole and Ema Wenger of Lawrence, Brad and Sarah Moser of Colwich, Lindsey Moser of Wichita, Robert Moser of Yuma Ariz., and Colwich, Mitch, Kristi, Hayden, Preston, Lyrik and Titus Langley of Sabetha, Arnie and Chris Streit of Sabetha, Jeane Gaskell of Horton, Bob and Janie Evans of Bern, and Mark Moser of Manhattan.