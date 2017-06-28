Top 10 reasons to attend the 2017 Brown County Free Fair

The Brown County Free Fair is a time honored tradition to which our 4-H families contribute immensely. Youth work all year on a variety of 4-H projects to be exhibited and judged at the fair. From bucket calves to photography, there is something for everyone.

This year the Brown County Fair will be held July 10 through 14 at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Horton. The theme of the fair this year is, “Plant Your Feet in 4-H and Watch Yourself Grow.”

The following is a list of the Top 10 highlights your family should come out and see:

10. From July 11 through 13, the Great Plains Carnival will be in town. Reduced price wrist bands may be purchased from Lentz in Horton or at the Fair Office in the Blue Building until noon on Tuesday, July 11.

9. Friday, July 14, is the first annual Fairly Hot Fun Run/Walk. You can sign up until the start of the race at the Blue Building in Horton. We have both a one mile and 5K route.

8. Thursday, July 13, will be free entertainment at the Fairgrounds. This year, entertainment is Tim Strathman and the Blacktop Road.

7. Swine and Beef Show is on Wednesday, July 12. Enjoy a free hot dog following the Swine Show.

6. Want to enjoy a tasty treat? On Monday, July 10, you can purchase cookies, cakes and snacks at the Food Sale.

5. Poultry, Pets and Rabbits. Visit the fairgrounds on Tuesday, July 11, during the day to see a wide variety of livestock shown by 4-H members.

4. Is Fashion and Food Auctions your thing? Thursday, July 11, the Public Fashion Revue will take place on the cement platform. Our Brown County 4-H youth also will be auctioning off the champion foods at intermission.

3. Want to see what 4-H is all about? Visit the Blue Building, which showcases over 25 different projects the 4-H members have worked on all year. The photography project alone has over 200 entries to view! Don’t forget about our amazing 4-H arts and crafts display.

2. Tuesday, July 11, is the 2017 Brown County Free Fair Parade that will be held in downtown Horton!

Most importantly, the No. 1 reason to come to the fair …

1. Come out and witness our 4-H members’ hard work. They’ve dedicated their whole 4-H year to provide great exhibits for the public to enjoy. Bring the family and enjoy an evening or day of many different activities going on during the week!

We look forward to seeing you at the Brown County Free Fair.