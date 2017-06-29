Bern Blood Drive nets 63 units

Submitted by Sheryl Ahlquist, Coordinator

A Red Cross blood drive was held at the Bern Community Center on Wednesday, June 21.

It was well attended with 51 donors and 63 units being collected. Of these, there were 12 Power Red (doubles) donations.

Donors were Robert Haverkamp, John Jost, Ralph Schiffbauer Jr., Jay Baumgartner, John Baumgartner, Lori Baumgartner, Michael Baumgartner, Brian Delaney, Gary Dunmire, Joe Eaton, Joleen Edelman, Chad Enneking, Stephen Fangman, Allen Fankhauser, Janice Fankhauser, Rex Farwell, Lyle Feldkamp, John Gray, Rita Grose, Ronda Hammes, Ellen Hanzlicek, Dema Hastings, Jane Haug, Alan Haverkamp, Curtis Haverkamp, Mark Haverkamp (11 gallons), Mathew Haverkamp, Ronda Haverkamp, Mark Heiniger, Judy Korber, Norman Kroemer, Jack Kuenzi, Joyce Kuenzi-Dorsch, Alan Lierz, Brent Lortscher, Teresa Messner, Duane Meyer, Holly Meyer, Joshua Meyer, Larry Meyer, Richard Meyer, Beverly Montgomery, Terry Montgomery, Stephanie Plattner (five gallons), Nicholas Rogers, Nicole Ross, Gary Sparling, Fritz Strahm and Dallas Wood.

Volunteers were Helen Meyer, Deb Meyer, Joyce Kuenzi-Dorsch, Kay Frey, Jan Fankhauser, Judy Korber, Ardena Kuenzi, Carla Meyer, Sharon Tangman, Donna Harvey, Uvonna Bucher, Ralph Bucher, Fred Leuthold and Wayne Dettman. C.J. Foods provided the sandwiches and Janet Meyer and Sharon Tangman donated cookies.

The next blood drive in Bern is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16.