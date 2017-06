Gary and Helen Meader

Gary and Helen Meader will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in July. They were married on July 13, 1957, at the United Methodist Church in Atchison.

They are the parents of four sons: Rick (Donna), Doug (deceased), Brian (Tony) and Mike (Beth). They have two granddaughters, Kimberly and Kaitlyn.

Cards may be sent to 322 Grant, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 7/5/2017