It’s a Sabetha shindig

It’s time to dust off your boots and head out to the Northeast Kansas Rodeo next weekend.

The weekend rodeo activities will kick off with the Rodeo Parade – sponsored by the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce.

The Kids Bicycle Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, followed by the main parade starting at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “It’s a Sabetha Shindig!”

All children are invited to decorate their bikes and other items, and ride in the Kids Parade. Any children who ride in the parade will receive a free ticket to the rodeo.

For the main parade, all floats must be in place by 5:30 p.m. to be judged. All other entries are to report to 13th and Virginia (enter from the south) by 6 p.m.

After the parades, the Sabetha Saddle Club welcomes all rodeo fans to the 62nd annual Northeast Kansas Rodeo, starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Advanced tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. Tickets at the gate are $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under 3 are free.

The rodeo will include steer wrestling, bull riding, calf roping, break-away, team roping, bareback riding, barrel racing, amateur saddle bronc, saddle bronc riding and over-40 calf roping.

Entertainment events include rodeo clown, stick horse race — children ages 7 years and under need to bring their own stick horse — and calf scramble for 8-to-12-year-olds.