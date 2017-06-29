Lobos go 1-1 with Olathe Veterans

Sabetha took on the Olathe Veterans Monday, June 26, in Sabetha and then again Tuesday, June 27, in Olathe. After going back and forth during both games, each team would walk away with one win each.

Game one

The Veterans started off strong in the first inning with the first two runs being scored off a home run. The Lobos would score one run in the first inning. The Veterans scored another two runs in the third inning, while the Lobos scored three – two from an Elliot Antonetty home run – to tie up the score.

After that, the Veterans couldn’t stop the Lobos offense. The Lobos went on to score one run in the sixth, four in the seventh and two in the eighth. The Lobos would win 11-4.

Antonetty led the Lobos offensively, achieving three hits with two runs scored, all while tallying four RBIs.

Seneca native Cody Rottinghaus started on the mound for the Lobos and pitched six innings. He allowed four runs on four hits, while striking out seven batters and walking five.

Game two

In game two, both teams fought hard, but Olathe came out on top after 11 innings.

The Lobos defense struggled in the first inning, allowing the Veterans to score three runs almost immediately. The Lobos fought back in the second inning but only managed to score one run.

The score would hold tight with the Veterans leading 3-1, until the eighth inning when Sabetha scored three runs on an error and two base hits. Olathe fought back in the bottom of the eighth, scoring one run and tying up the score 4-4. Both teams remained scoreless in the ninth, sending the game into extra innings.

In the 10th inning, both teams executed three up, three down, which took the game into the 11th inning. The Lobos were not able to score in the 11th, but the Veterans managed to score one, thus winnings the game 5-4.

Antonetty led the Lobos again offensively, tallying two hits and two runs scored. Aaron Fuller also tallied one hit and knocked in two RBIs.

Michael Colón started on the mound for the Lobos. He allowed three runs and walked two batters.

Colón was relieved by Eduar Brito, who allowed zero runs on six hits, while striking out three batters.

Brito was relieved by Juan Perdomo, who allowed one run and struck out one batter.

Perdomo was relieved by Jose Suero, who pitched the final two innings. He surrendered one run on one hit, while striking out four batters and walking one.

Game one NUMBER PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO 17 Elliot Antonetty 4 2 3 4 1 1 24 Yodelvy Garcia 4 1 2 1 1 1 15 Noah Catron 3 1 0 0 0 1 25 Enok Perez Reyes 5 1 1 0 0 0 28 Chaz Dunn 4 1 0 0 1 2 34 Jose Vera 5 1 3 0 0 0 5 Alex Camp 3 0 1 1 1 0 22 Aaron Fuller 4 1 2 1 0 0 13 Angel Perez 4 3 1 0 1 0 Sabetha 1-0-3-0-0-1-4-2-X | 11-13-1 Olathe 2-0-2-0-0-0-0-0-0 | 4-6-7