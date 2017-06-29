New Westar scam

I would like to make the public aware of another scam that is circulating our area. I have been notified by several businesses and residents that they are being contacted by phone by a person who is representing themselves as a Westar employee.

The caller ID even shows the call is from Westar. The caller is stating that the electric bill has not been paid and unless payment is received, electrical service will be disconnected within a short amount of time.

A number and extension is given and so far, all people reporting the scam have given the same call back number of 1-866-377-5292 extension 1, and they are being told to ask for Rachel Bankes. Do not return this call under any circumstances.

I am advising residents not to trust what your caller ID says. Any person’s name or phone number can be programmed to show up on your caller ID. If you have been a victim of this scam, notify your local law enforcement at once. If you have any questions, please feel free to call.