Public invited to participate in Pie Baking Contest

Submitted by Deb Henry

What could be more reminiscent of the “old time county fair” but a pie baking contest? In an effort to add to the fair nostalgia and atmosphere, as well as offering delicious pie for fair goers, a Pie Baking Contest will once again be at the 2017 Nemaha County Free Fair!

This contest is open to everyone who has a desire to try out their pie baking skills. Entry form and information can be found under the Nemaha County Fair section at http://www.meadowlark.k-state.edu/.

The contest will take place in the Extension Office at the Community Building in Seneca at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29. Two categories are offered: one crust and two crust pies, with one entry per exhibitor per category (two pies total) allowed.

This will be fun for all ages, as bakers from youth to adult, will compete against each other. All pies will be judged within their category and category winners will move on for the chance to be named overall first or second place. Cash prizes will be awarded to first and second place in each category, as well as at to the overall first and second place pies.

Judging will be based upon the following criteria: overall appearance; crust – color, texture, doneness, consistency, flavor and creativity; and overall taste. Winners will be announced immediately after judging is finished. Entrants need not be present to win. Pie pans will not be returned to the entrants.

Winning an old-fashioned County Fair Pie Baking Contest is an honor, but the true winners will be the general public. All pies will be sold in the 4-H Council food stand (inside the Community Building) by the slice, so everyone can enjoy the excellent baking abilities of many!

If you aren’t into baking pies, we encourage you to come on out to the fair to try a slice or two. If you don’t like pie, there are plenty of other things to see, do, taste and enjoy at the 2017 Nemaha County Free Fair.