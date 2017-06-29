Raptors sweep Seneca in doubleheader

After falling to Seneca on the road earlier in the season, Sabetha was ready to redeem themselves when they hosted a doubleheader Tuesday, June 27. After two games, the Raptors would claim both wins – 7-0 in the first game and 5-2 in the second.

Game one

Both teams played tough for the first three innings with neither team scoring. Sabetha turned things around, though, in the bottom of the fourth when they scored two runs and took the lead.

Sabetha kept the momentum going in the fifth inning, when they scored an additional five runs, with one run coming from an RBI double hit by Brandon Brownlee. The Raptors would win the first game, 7-0.

Brownlee and Joseph Gruber each went two of three, knocking in one RBI apiece. Gruber also tallied two runs scored.

Brayden Becker pitched the shutout game for Sabetha, surrendering one hit and five walks, while striking out nine batters.

Game two

The second game was not as slow to start, with both teams each scoring a run in the first inning.

Seneca took the lead in the second inning when they scored an additional run after two players hit doubles back-to-back. Sabetha would pull ahead in the third when Seth Burdick hit a home run, knocking in two runs.

The Raptors scored two more runs in the fourth and would win 5-2 after Seneca didn’t score in the top of the fifth.

Gruber pitched the entire game for the Raptors, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out five batters and walking one.

Game one AB R H RBI BB SO Brett Stallbaumer 4 1 1 Seth Burdick 3 Riley Herrmann 3 1 1 Trevor Kramer Brandon Brownlee 3 1 2 1 Preston Bruning 3 1 2 Blake Frey 2 1 Brayden Becker 2 1 Braden Argabright 1 Joseph Gruber 3 2 2 1 Kyle Grimm 3 1 Raptors 0-0-0-2-5-0-X | 7-9-0 Seneca 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 | 0-1-3