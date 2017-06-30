Annual SCH golf benefit raises $10,000

Submitted by Debby Thompson

The Sabetha Community Hospital hosted its Annual Benefit Golf Tournament at the Sabetha Country Club on Saturday, June 24. With 63 golfers participating, approximately $10,000 was raised by this benefit.

Hospital employees donated more than $1,000 among themselves. Funds received as part of this tournament will help purchase a Philips Respironics Trilogy 202 portable ventilator for the Sabetha Community Hospital Emergency Room Department.

Winners for the championship flight were as follows: first place — Mitch Allen, Kaleb Koch and Dylan Grote with a 61; second place — Nick Harling, Erick Oldham and Joe Dunn with a 62; and third place — Mike Lierz, Mark Lierz and Baylen Edelman with a 64.

Winners for A flight were as follows: first place — Garry Huber, John Garber and Gary Priest with a 69; second place — Ben Argabright, Brian Sinning and Steve Jackman with a 69; and third place — John Pierson, Rick Koch and Mark Hewitt with a 70.

The B flight winners were as follows: first place — Scott Garber, Randy Garber and Gabe Garber with a 75; second place — Brad Chadwell, Derek Chadwell and Kim Chadwell with a 75; and third place — Roger Brey, Pat Pierce and Don Rokey with a 77.

Hole prizes were awarded as follows:

Hole No. 1 closest to the pin on second shot, Nick Harling, won Powermate Air Impact Wrench from Hardware Hank; Hole No. 2 closest to the pin, Bob Scoby, won cooler from Seneca Wholesale and $25 gift certificate to Big E’s Liquor; Hole No. 3 longest drive for a man, Baylen Edelman, and longest drive for a woman, Kim Chadwell, each won $50 gift certificates to El Canelo; Hole No. 4 longest putt, Brent Wikle, won four pre-season Kansas City Chiefs tickets and a parking pass donated by Kurt Saylor; Hole No. 5 closest to the pin on second shot, Michael Unger, won a putter from ARSI Collection Agency and a sleeve of golf balls from Blue Cross Blue Shield; Hole No. 6 longest drive for a man, Michael Unger, hanging plant from Grimm’s Gardens and $25 Casey’s General Store gift card; Hole No. 6 longest drive for a woman, Debbie Chase, potted plant from Sabetha Greenhouse and $25 Casey’s General Store gift card; Hole No. 7 closest to the pin, Mike Lierz, won $20 Agee’s Car Wash gift card, large pizza from Pizza Hut, Pepsi thermos and two tickets to Schlitterbahn; Hole No. 8 closest to the line, Nick Harling, won shop vac and stepstool; Hole No. 9 longest putt, Tyler Ulrich, won bag chair and $25 Downtown Coffee gift card.

Many more names were drawn for additional prizes at the end of the tournament.