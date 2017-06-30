Applications are being accepted for financial assistance

Submitted by Kerry Wedel

The Delaware River WRAPS (Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy) provides financial assistance for installation of best management practices on agricultural lands in designated priority areas of the Delaware River watershed. The Delaware WRAPS is currently seeking applications for financial assistance to establish cover crops and implement other soil health practices. Financial assistance is currently available for the following:

1. Cover Crop Establishment: A cover crop is a non-cash crop planted to provide seasonal cover for conservation purposes such as improved soil health, erosion control, enhanced infiltration, nutrient management and weed suppression. Cover crops can also provide supplemental forage for livestock. Cost share funding is available to reduce the financial risk of trying cover crops for agricultural producers who have not yet adopted cover crops as part of their regular cropping program. Application deadline is Friday, Sept. 1.

2. Soil Health Program: Improving soil health involves the implementation of multiple practices such as no-till residue management, diverse crop rotations including wheat and utilization of multi-species cover crops. Financial incentives are available for a limited number of agricultural producers who are interested in incorporating these practices in a holistic manner into their current cropping program. Application deadline is Tuesday, July 25.

Application Information:

• Practices must be implemented on land located within a designated WRAPS priority area;

• Applications will be reviewed and funding decisions made by a Stakeholder Leadership Team, comprised of area landowners, producers and natural resource professionals.

Interested producers should act quickly to take advantage of these opportunities. Contact Kerry Wedel, Delaware River WRAPS Coordinator, at 785-284-3422 or kwedel@delawarewraps.com for more details and to obtain an application form.