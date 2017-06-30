Brown County Commission

Monday, June 26

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, June 26. Members present were Steve Roberts, Keith Olsen and Dwight Kruse. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Steve Roberts opened the meeting at 8 a.m.

The June 21 payroll was approved as follows: General, $63,163.44; Road and Bridge, $15,724.39; Election, $1,625.78; Technology, $890.07; Appraiser, $6,940.01; Noxious Weed, $2,411.88; ACC, $9,026.52; JJA Core, $9,775.51; ACE Fund, $147.91; Services for Elderly, $2,362.50; Solid Waste, $2,680.95; Special MVT, $2,680.01; Employee Benefits FICA, $7,280.28; and Employee Benefits KPERS, $7,713.88. After State Unemployment and Workers Compensation of $122.64 and Insurance of $8,261.60 were taken out, the total was $124,038.89.

The commissioners discussed the Guardian Ad Litem contract currently held by Elizabeth Olsen. Commissioner Roberts will discuss the contract with Judge James Patton and report back to the commission.

The commissioners authorized the publication of the Notice of Intent to Vacate Road on 200th Street between Jackrabbit Road and Kestrel Road. A hearing is set for Monday, July 10.

Services for the Elderly Director Lori Gray visited with the commissioners about the Oregon Street construction in front of the Senior Citizens Center. The commission suggested checking into other locations to have the Wednesday meals during the construction.

Yellow Blue Eco Tech Energy Consultant Brett Dovel presented his proposal for replacing the courthouse lights with LED lighting.

Warren Meers, sales manager with Jeanne’s Distribution, visited with the commissioners about replacing the Courthouse lights with LED lighting.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 28 inmates – 21 males and seven females – currently at the Brown County Jail.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners held a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Hill, the three commissioners and Gormley present.

The commissioners held a five-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Brown County Appraiser Jeff Ball, the three commissioners and Gormley present. No binding action taken.

The commissioners approved Resolution 17-08 to not re-appoint Jeffrey E. Ball to the Brown County Appraiser position.

The commissioners approved the minutes of June 19 meeting.

Friday, June 30

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

The June 30, 2017 month-end claims were approved as follows: General, $118,016.14; Road and Bridge, $170,126.01; Health, $14,414.50; Historical Society, $3,750; Employee Benefits, $52,593.40; Extension, $7,875; Mental Health, $5,850; Developmental Services, $2,254.33; Conservation, $6,250; Appraiser, $523.49; Ambulance, $7,975; Noxious Weed, $1,976.40; Diversion, $1,435.06; 911 SB50, $5,657.11; ACC, $6,022.87; JJCR, $18,673.41; Services for Elderly, $4,151.66; Solid Waste, $39,802.36; and Payroll, $390.26. The total was $467,737.

Jeanne’s Distribution Sales Manager Warren Mears presented a quote for replacing the lighting in the courthouse with LED lighting. The commissioners approved the Jeanne’s Distribution quote to replace the lighting in the Courthouse for $16,688.60.

Department Reports

Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill discussed the interim appraiser position with the commission. The commission decided to appoint Curt Clark as the interim appraiser until a full time appraiser can be appointed.

Services for the Elderly Director Lori Gray discussed the taxi service with the commissioners.

Also at the meeting:

The commission approved the June 26 minutes.

The commission appointed Dwight Kruse as the Brown County voting delegate for the Kansas Association of Counties.

Gormley presented the KCAMP Property Appraisal Report for review.

Gormley, presented the Benefit Cost Rate Notice to the Commission for their review.

The commission approved the Guardian Ad Litem contract with Elizabeth Olsen.

The commissioners approved the 2018 Budget for publication. The 2018 budget hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

The next meeting was held Monday, July 3. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.