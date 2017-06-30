Letter to the Editor re: ‘You think you are scared’

Dear Editor,

This is in response to your editorial, “You think you are scared.”

I feel like its more important that we put ourselves into the shoes of fellow citizens who may not look like us, act like us, live like us, talk like us or vote like us, which I do not feel like you did in your writing.

Having said that, I can certainly understand your point of view. Both you and I were born and raised in a white, middle-class, midwestern town, never having to worry about where our next meal comes from; if we have a safe place to sleep; how we can afford medical care; if we can pay our utility bills; if we are discriminated against based on our physical appearance. However, many Americans are not as privileged.

Some are worried about paying for their children’s education. Some are worried about making ends meet each and every day. Some are fearful for their lives because of how they choose to worship. Some are stereotyped by the color of their skin. Some are worried about environmental changes that will affect future generations. Some are worried because out President has made racist, sexist, offensive remarks and has stirred up hatred all across the nation.

You and I are the privileged ones.

I feel like it is important to educate ourselves, remain open-minded and demonstrate nothing less than respect and equality for all people.

I believe if we’re not a part of the solution, we are part of the problem.

If we are not working to create peace and understanding, what are we doing?

Linda Eisenbise Tarlton

Green Bay, Wisc.