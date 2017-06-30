Nemaha County District Court

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

State of Kansas versus Roan Bruggeman of Holton, entered a plea of no contest, found guilty, to count 2 — theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Count 1 of burglary was dismissed. Bruggeman was sentenced to six months in the Nemaha County Jail, suspended for 12 months supervised probation. Ordered to pay $563 costs and fees, and an undetermined amount in court appointed attorney fees. Court reserves the right to impose $200 fine if defendant does not remain employed.

State of Kansas versus Paul Mills of Seneca, count 1 criminal threat was dismissed pursuant to plea agreement.

State of Kansas versus William Earl Walters of Morrowville, entered a plea of no contest to count 1 — theft, a Class A misdemeanor — and count 2 — possession of a hallucinogenic drug, a class B misdemeanor. Counts 3 through 6 were dismissed. Walters was sentenced to six months in the Nemaha County Jail on each count, which shall be served concurrently with each other, suspended to 12 months supervised probation. Walters also was ordered to pay $563 in fines, fees and costs, and an undetermined amount in court appointed attorney fees.

State of Kansas versus Chelsea Sauer of Goff, probation violation – violations determined, probation extended six months.

State of Kansas versus Trevor Guffey of Seneca, plead no contest to count 1 — theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Guffey was sentenced to 12 months in the Nemaha County Jail, suspended to 12 months supervised probation, and ordered to pay $1,363 in fines, fees and restitution, and an undetermined amount in court appointed attorney fees.

State of Kansas versus Patricia McKinney of Seneca, entered a plea of no contest to count 1 — interference with law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. McKinney was sentenced to three months in the Nemaha County Jail, suspended to 12 months supervised probation. Ordered to pay $563 in costs, fees, and fines, and an undetermined amount in court appointed attorney fees.

State of Kansas versus Lonnie Nickell of Weston, Neb., failure to appear, court accepts a no contest plea by posting of cash bond on count 1 — giving a worthless check, a Class A misdemeanor — found guilty. Cash bond of $223 applied to fees and restitution to Buggy Days in Seneca.

State of Kansas versus Carrie Abram, LKA, of Topeka, failure to appear, court accepts a no contest plea by posting of cash bond on count 1 — giving a worthless check, a Class A misdemeanor, found guilty. Cash bond of $270 applied to fees and restitution to Silver Creek in Seneca.

State of Kansas versus Scott Bachman of Phillips, Neb., probation violation, probation extended for 12 months.

MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED

Russell Padgett, over 21, and Katlynn Ronnebaum, 21, both of Sabetha.

Joel Winkler, over 21, of Corning, and Maegan Boeckman, over 21, of Goff.

TRAFFIC

Brian Schmidt of Pickerington, Ohio, speeding 85/65, $213 fines and fees.

Kyle Olson of Manhattan, failure to stop at stop sign, $183 fines and fees.

Drew Holthaus of Baileyville, speeding 79/65, $177 fines and fees.

Chelsea Stroda of Sabetha, speeding 77/60, $195 fines and fees.

Craig Welker of Topeka, speeding 80/65, $183 fines and fees.

Timothy Perkins of Maryville, Ill., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

John Wegele of Topeka, speeding 81/65, $189 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Sonya Barfield of Hamburg, Ark., speeding 73/55, $301 fines, fees and costs.

Kenan Kulasevic of Minot, N.D., speeding 78/65, $221 fines, fees and costs.