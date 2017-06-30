University Honors: University of Kansas

Local students comprise more than 5,250 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas who earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2017 semester.

The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kan., represent 90 of 105 Kansas counties, 43 other states and territories, and 40 other countries.

Local students who were named to the honor roll are:

Sabetha: Lindsey Aberle, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Adam Herl, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; and Dayna Williams, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;

Fairview: Nolan Brey, School of Journalism;

Seneca: Bailey Freeman, School of Pharmacy; Tim Nolte, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Trent Schulte, School of Business; and Gabriella Sudbeck, School of Engineering;

Hiawatha: Aaron Abeita, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Elliot Bicker, School of Engineering; Tyler Boeckman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Sarah Holladay, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Daniel Martinez, School of Business; Mara Schlichting, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; and Conner Winters, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;

Horton: Chavis Nioce, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; and Bryce Platt, School of Pharmacy.

Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.