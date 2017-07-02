Chase away those summertime blues

The first day of summer has come and gone. We now have several months before the fall season descends upon us. The current season we are now experiencing is not one of my favorites. I am not a fan of temperatures that rise above the 70 degree mark, so the summer season cannot go by quick enough.

For me, there is only one way to work through this and that is to go fishing. In years past, I have been fortunate enough to head to other parts of the country to fish. I usually head to locations that have cooler temperatures than we are experiencing here.

I made my first destination fishing trip when I was a few days past my 11th birthday, and I have been going ever since. There have not been but a handful of summers that I have not gone fishing somewhere. Those were simpler times for kids and families, and getting away was easier.

Kids today have so many commitments during summer vacation such as swim team, baseball, softball, weight training and various sport camps that getting away is more difficult than ever before. I did talk to a young father last week who was pulling his kids out of all of the activities this week and was heading out west to experience the great outdoors in Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota. Give that man a medal.

So, what can you do if you are locked in town for most of the summer? Grab your kids and head to your local farm pond, Pony Creek Lake or Sabetha City Lake.

Here is the key tip on doing that, though. Head to one of these locations later in the evening. Don’t go in the middle of the day when the heat is bearing down on you. Catch those last two hours before the sun sets. You do not need a boat. Most fishermen don’t have access to a boat, and getting a boat on a farm pond is difficult anyway. Walk into the pond and fish from the bank. I have always enjoyed hitting farm ponds late in the evening.

The sights, sounds and smells of fishing a farm pond as the sun goes down is something that every kid should be able to experience. You will be amazed at everything that goes on around a farm pond in the evening hours. I have been fishing at farm ponds since my earliest memories, and those memories are wonderful. I have fished for bass, bluegills, crappie and catfish in ponds around the area, and there is a certain magic about fishing late in the evening.

The sound of bullfrogs serenading as the sun sets seems to set the mood for catching fish. The sight of water swirling as fish rise to feed on insects on the surface of the pond is fuel on the fire to a casting young fisherman.

If you are with a buddy fishing, then I would suggest you try wading out into the water. Put on a pair of rubber boots so you can protect your feet and then just walk right out into the water and have at it. The water feels great and it gets you closer to the action. I do this often when the moss is close to the bank and I want to have more casting room.

There has been many a night when I have waded out to the armpit level and caught fish. If you do not want wet and stinky clothes at the end of the evening, then invest in a cheap pair of waders.

Don’t do this with your kids, because sometimes there are holes and channels in ponds that will surprise you and possibly get your head wet. I have experienced this several times. It is also why I always recommend fishing with a buddy when you do this.

Slip out to a farm pond late in the evening this next month. Even if you do not catch any fish, the experience of watching the teeming life cycle around the pond and immediate area is worth the trip. There is something about pulling a fish out of a farm pond that is intoxicating. Give it a try.