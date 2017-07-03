Albany celebrates with a bang

Submitted by Travis McCoy

Volunteers at the Albany Museum celebrated the birth of our great nation in a truly spectacular way on Sunday, July 2. The museum is home to a replica six pound field cannon like the ones used during the American Civil War, 1861-1865.

Sunday afternoon, local volunteers — some of whom are students — met at the Albany Museum near the print shop to experience a blast from the past. Emily Meeks, Kaleb Menold, Nicole Pfrang, Brandi McCoy, Tim McCoy and David McCoy worked to service and fire the field piece.

The cannon is a replica of a six pound field gun, meaning that the cannon ball it would have fired would have weighed six pounds. Four to six guns like this would comprise a battery and would be used against infantry and cavalry formations during battle.

This field piece was featured and starred in the Albany Historical Pageant that was held during the show last year. The gun fires blank charges loaded with 1/2 pound of black powder.

We would like to extend our invitation to everyone to come visit on the weekend. We are here Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2 to 5 p.m. We give tours to anyone interested, and we also invite everyone out to Old Albany Days, which will be held Sept. 9 and 10. This is your museum; you should come enjoy it!