An enjoyable evening
Dear Editor:
Family Fun Night at Somerset Park was a perfect setting for all to enjoy. There were various family activities, games, plenty to eat, and watch all of the baseball games including the “little league baseball clubs,” all of them in their apparent new baseball uniforms. Each one was eager to play the game. It appeared that one of the most important tasks was to run across all those nice new bases at least more than once. With all of that enthusiasm apparent in these “little leaguers,” Somerset Park will continue to be a very important park for all ages to enjoy fun, family activities.
Bob Schumann
Sabetha
