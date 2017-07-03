Lobos sweep Rossville in two-game series

The Sabetha Lobos and the Rossville Rattlers met up for the second series between the two teams this season.

The first game was held Friday, June 30, in Sabetha and the second game was held Saturday, July 1, in Rossville. The Lobos would sweep the Rattlers in the series after defeating them earlier in the season as well.

Game one

During the first match-up, Rossville took the early lead scoring one run off a couple of wild pitches by Cory Royer.

The Lobos fought back and tied up the game in the third inning, when Alex Camp scored off a sacrifice fly by Angel Pérez. Rossville pulled ahead again in the fourth inning scoring one run.

The fifth inning remained scoreless for both teams.

The Lobos would take their first lead in the game when they scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Sabetha would hold Rossville scoreless for the remainder of the game, while they went on to score one run in the seventh and two more in the eighth. The Lobos won 8-2.

Aaron Fuller achieved two hits during the game – one double and one triple. He also had one run scored. Camp tallied one run and three RBIs.

Royer pitched the full game for the Lobos. He allowed two runs on eight hits, while striking out seven batters and walking four.

Game two

Sabetha took the early 2-0 lead in the first inning, when A. Pérez hit a home run bringing in Enok Pérez Reyes.

The Lobos advanced their lead by five runs in the second inning, with three runs being scored after Jose Vera hit the second home run of the night for Lobos.

The momentum was high for the Lobos again in the third inning, and A. Pérez hit his second home run of the night. Sabetha would lead the game 8-0 heading into the fourth inning.

Rossville scored a few runs after one Rattler hit a home run scoring two runs. The Lobos responded, scoring another three runs in the fifth inning when Vera hit a three run home run.

Sabetha remained scoreless for the rest of the game, while the Rattlers scored two runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough for Rossville. Sabetha would win the second game 11-8.

Vera and Pérez led the Lobos offensively. Vera tallied two runs scored, two hits and five RBIs, while Pérez tallied four hits, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Edgar Santos started on the mound for Sabetha. He allowed two runs on six hits, while striking out four batters and walking three.

Santos was relieved by Wade Witt, who surrendered three runs on four hits, while striking out one batter.

Witt was relieved by Eduar Brito, who allowed three runs on three hits while striking out two batters and walking two.

Brito was relieved by Juan Estrada who allowed one hit. He also struck out two batters and walked two.

Game one NUMBER PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO 17 Elliot Antonetty 2 1 0 0 1 2 24 Yodelvy Garcia 4 0 1 0 1 0 15 Noah Catron 2 0 0 0 1 1 25 Enok Perez Reyes 5 1 2 1 0 1 28 Chaz Dunn 3 1 0 0 1 1 34 Jose Vera 2 1 1 1 0 1 8 Luis Samayoa 2 0 1 0 0 0 42 Brandon Gonzalez Torres 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 Alex Camp 3 1 0 3 0 0 22 Aaron Fuller 3 1 2 0 1 0 1 Jeremie Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 Angel Perez 3 1 1 2 1 0 Sabetha 0-0-1-0-0-4-1-2-X | 8-8-0 Rossville 1-0-0-1-0-0-0-0-0 | 2-8-3