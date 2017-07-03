Pyles graduate from Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency
Doctors Matt and Rachel Carney Pyle graduated from Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency in Salina on Friday, June 30.
M. Pyle received the Apple Award and the Student Teacher Family Medicine award.
Their family will be relocating to Wichita where M. Pyle will start a year-long fellowship with sports medicine at Via Christi in Wichita in July of 2017.
Matthew, the son of Gary and Laura Pyle of Morrill, is a 2003 graduate of Sabetha High School.
