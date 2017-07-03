Raptors defeat Leavenworth in home doubleheader

After coming off a close win against Fairbury two nights prior, the Sabetha Raptors were looking to add another two wins to their record when they welcomed Leavenworth to town Saturday, July 1.

Game one

Leavenworth took the lead first in the opening game, when they scored one run in the first inning, but Sabetha fought back and managed to score three runs in the bottom of the second.

The Raptors’ defense held Leavenworth scoreless in the third, while the Raptors exploded, scoring seven runs in the third with two runs coming from a single hit by Kyle Grimm.

Sabetha allowed Leavenworth to add one more run in the fifth but it wasn’t enough. Sabetha would win 10-2.

Braden Argabright started on the mound for the Raptors. He pitched all five innings, allowing only three hits.

Brett Stallbaumer led Sabetha offensively, tallying three hits and one run scored, while knocking in two RBIs.

Game two

The second game started off similar to the first with Leavenworth taking the early lead and scoring one run in the first and remaining scoreless the rest of the game. Sabetha would come back and score two runs in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth to claim the 9-1 win.

Stallbaumer led the Raptors offensively again, tallying two runs scored off of two hits.

Riley Herrmann started on the mound for Sabetha. He walked five batters during his time on the mound.

The Raptors advance to 20-5 for the season.

Game 1 AB R H RBI BB SO Brett Stallbaumer 3 1 3 2 Seth Burdick 3 2 2 1 Riley Herrmann 2 1 2 Trevor Kramer Brandon Brownlee 3 2 2 Preston Bruning 3 1 Blake Frey 3 Austin Wiltz Gabe Garber Mason Spellmeier Bryce Kramer Brayden Becker 3 2 1 1 Braden Argabright Joseph Gruber 3 1 1 Kyle Grimm 2 1 1 3 Raptors 0-3-7-0-X | 10-12-0 Leavenworth 1-0-0-1-0 | 2-4-1