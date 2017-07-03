Raptors top Fairbury

It was a close game on Thursday, June 29, when the Sabetha Raptors welcomed Fairbury, but the Raptors would win 15-14.

Fairbury started strong, scoring five runs in the first inning, while Sabetha only scored two. Sabetha took the lead in the second when they managed to score six additional runs, with two runs being scored on a single by Brandon Brownlee.

Fairbury tacked on two runs in the fourth and took the lead in the top of the fifth when they scored four more, but Sabetha answered with seven runs to close the fifth.

Heading into the bottom of the sixth, the score was 15-11, Sabetha. In the sixth, Fairbury closed the gap to 14-15, but couldn’t score in the top of the seventh. The Raptors won 15-14.

Brownlee tallied one run scored on two hits, while knocking in three RBIs. Preston Bruning tallied three runs scored on three hits, while tallying one RBI.

Four pitchers were on the mound for Sabetha, but Brett Stallbaumer would earn the win for the Raptors, pitching the last 2-2/3 innings.