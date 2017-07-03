Rosalie (Rosy) Smith Painter

Rosalie J. (Rosy) Smith Painter died Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Sabetha Community Hospital, surrounded by family.

She was employed by the Sabetha Community Hospital for 25 years before retiring. She also was a bartender, a waitress, and did custom ironing and sewing. Grandma Rosy loved spending time with her family and couldn’t wait for the next family get together so she could have angel food cake and homemade ice cream. She was an avid KU basketball fan and had a huge collection of KU memorabilia. She also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Foxy.

Rosalie was the youngest of seven children to Ben A. and Emma F. Smith. He siblings were Opal Buchholz, Frances Dabler, Maxine Hopp, Wesley Smith, Don Smith and Kedrick Smith, who all preceded her in death. A grandson, Wade Moore, also preceded her in death.

She had three children — Zane (Nancy) Painter, Patti Harmon and Jim (Debbie) Painter. She had seven grandchildren — Matt Calhoon, Nick Painter, Stefanie Bevitt, Jennifer Ewing, Jesse Harmon, Wendy Shoemaker and Wyatt Moore. She also had 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers and any memorial contributions be made to the Sabetha Community Hospital in her name.

The Sabetha Herald 7/5/2017