Sabetha man injured

A three vehicle accident in Jackson County sent one Sabetha man to the hospital over the weekend.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Three vehicles – a semi-truck, a Toyota Venza and a Oldsmobile 88 Royale – were northbound on U.S. Highway 75 a mile north of Netawaka, when the driver of the Toyota attempted to pass the semi-truck but failed to see that the driver of the Oldsmobile was also trying to pass the semi-truck.

The Toyota struck the Oldsmobile, then struck the semi-truck. The Oldsmobile came to rest in the West ditch, while the semi-truck and the Toyota were able to stop on their own.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was Brent Meyer, 57, of Sabetha. He was transported to Holton Community Hospital for possible injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was Tara Worley, 42, of Tulsa Okla. Worley had one passenger – Rose Fischer, 63, of Tulsa, Okla. Neither one was injured in the accident.

The driver of the semi-truck was Ahmed Kahin, 28, of St. Cloud, Minn. He was not injured.

According to the KHP, all parties involved in the accident were wearing seat belts.