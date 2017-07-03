Summer eating

Let me share with you about grilling vegetables, pickling eggs and fruit cobbler!

Grilling Vegetables

While you have the grill hot for the main dish, throw on some vegetables to compliment the meal. Here are some tips:

• Grill larger pieces and chop them up when ready to serve.

• For most vegetables, toss them with a light coating of vegetable oil before grilling. An exception is husked ears of corn.

• Use skewers to hold small vegetables like mushrooms, chucks of summer squash or peppers, and small tomatoes.

• Place skinny, long vegetables perpendicular to the grate so they don’t fall through.

• Use a vegetable basket to toss together a mix of vegetables and for easy transfer from grill to table.

Making Pickled Eggs

Recent low prices for eggs have enticed shoppers to stock up on eggs. One method to preserve them is by pickling.

There are no home canning directions for pickled eggs. Pickled egg recipes are for storage in the refrigerator.

Pickled eggs should never be at room temperature except for serving time, when they should be limited to no more than two hours in the temperature danger zone of 40 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Home pickled eggs stored at room temperature have caused botulism.

For more tips on pickled eggs, see http://nchfp.uga.edu/how/can_06/pickled_egg.html.

Story behind the Fruit Cobbler

As summer marches on, fresh fruit becomes more abundant and inviting. One popular dish to prepare with fresh fruit is a cobbler. So where did this dish originate?

There are a couple of stories about the cobbler. The fruit layer is usually topped with biscuits. Some say this was “cobbled together.” When baked, the biscuits puff up and the finished product looks like cobblestone on a street.

Another story from New England says is it was called a “bird’s nesting pudding” or “crow’s nest pudding.” It is served with custard, but not topping in Connecticut, with maple sugar in Massachusetts, and a sour cream sauce in Vermont.

However you make and eat your summer fruit cobbler, enjoy it!