Talking tomatoes

Because tomatoes are a mainstay of many home gardens, it’s tough to take when they seem to be going backwards this time of year, or not producing as we’d hoped! Right now, there are three main issues that could affect tomato plants to be aware of.

Disease pressure is the first. If you haven’t seen them already, watch out for leaf spot diseases Septoria leaf spot and early blight.

Both are characterized by brown spots on the older, lower leaves of the plant that work upward. Heavily infected leaves turn yellow and drop. Combat them with a combination of cultural plus chemical control as necessary.

Mulching, caging or staking can help keep plants up off the ground. It not only increases air circulation, but mulch can also help prevent splashing water from carrying disease spores to the plant.

If that doesn’t do the trick, consider a fungicide application on both upper and lower leaves when fruit are about walnut size. Reapply after rainfall events.

Be sure and follow fungicide label guidelines for pre-harvest interval!

Next year, consider rotation to an area of the garden that hasn’t had tomato, pepper, potato or eggplant for several years to help reduce disease levels.

The second is a nutrient related problem – blossom end rot. Most common on tomato, the sunken, brown leathery patch on the bottom of the fruit characteristic of this disease also affects squash, peppers and watermelons.

Calcium deficiency is the cause, but probably not because of a soil deficiency. In fact, it’s much more common for it to occur when the plant simply can’t take in the soil calcium it needs.

Often, this is because roots can’t keep the tops fed. Sometimes, this is because of root damage from hoeing too deep or even inconsistent watering (keep soil moist, but not waterlogged).

It may occur as well when top growth exceeds root growth, which often occurs when temperatures are cool and/or fertilization levels are high.

When compromised in some way, the root system simply can’t keep up feeding both leaves and fruit.

Fruit is bypassed, and blossom end rot occurs. Often, the issue self corrects as roots catch up or moisture is moderated.

Remember, weather is the most common cause! Since this is a temporary condition, plants should come out of it in a couple of weeks.

No need to apply any sprays or in most cases add calcium fertilizer that likely won’t do much good. You can remove affected fruit to encourage new fruit formation.

The third issue of concern is usually great blooms – but no fruit! For tomatoes, this can occur for a couple of reasons.

The first is over fertilization. Too much nitrogen causes the plant to emphasize vegetative growth over fruit production.

It can also lead to delays in flower production and a decrease in fruit set among the flowers the plant does produce.

The second is temperature. Tomatoes normally won’t set fruit if night time temperatures are below 50 degrees Fahrenheit because of sparse pollen production.

Issues also occur when nighttime temperatures are above 75 degrees Fahrenheit with daytime temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheit with dry, hot winds, at which levels fertilization simply doesn’t get completed

Other issues can arise as well, but these issues are ones all tomato growers need to be aware of!

For further disease information, request a copy of Tomato Leaf and Fruit Diseases and Disorders available from your District Extension Office or check it out online at https://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/L721.pdf.