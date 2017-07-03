What freedom means to me
Dear Editor,
To me, freedom means the right to practice my religion without fetters and without being accused of hate, praying quietly in public if it does not interfere with other people, living up to my religious beliefs, telling someone I will pray for them without getting in trouble, carrying or wearing a symbol of my religion without being charged with bigotry, a coach kneeling down on the football field after a game to thank his God, without being fired. Freedom means the right to wear a t-shirt that proclaims my belief in someone or something, as long as it is not truly hateful or offensive; the right to say or write about what I believe, without penalty; the right to vote for my choices of candidates and issues, if I am an American citizen, either by birth or naturalized; the right to carry a gun to protect myself and my family; and so many other actions that we take for granted. It was to protect and uphold these – and so many other – freedoms that I served my country for over 22 years in the United States Air Force.
Patty Locher
Sabetha
