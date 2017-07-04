A culture of winners

The world of sports provides many analogies for life. The recipe for success is very similar for both. Preparation, effort, attitude and energy will dictate success or failure.

I have had the good fortune to be a part of schools that have been successful – both in academics and athletics. What is it about successful schools that elevates them above others?

There is a sense that the expectation of achievement is higher for these schools than for others. There is a strong belief that success is possible. There is a perceived obligation to be successful.

Each individual feels responsible for his or her success, as well as for that of others. An attitude of positivity and unity permeate the atmosphere. There is the belief that hard work and determination allow for performance at a high level.

Coaches, players, students and teachers take ownership of a situation, whether a success or failure. They strive to be learners and to prevent similar failure in the future. The focus is on becoming the best individual possible. The competition for excellence is internalized; it is not about just being “good enough.”

An additional component typical of winners is that excuses are not made or tolerated. Whether it is a mistake or success, take personal responsibility for the outcome.

Some additional qualities of winners: They admire good competition, even when they lose. They value their own hard work and that of others. They give credit to their classmates and teammates.

What can we do in USD 113 to continue to build a culture of winners in classrooms and activities? Do what winners do – prepare in advance. Bring energy and a positive attitude.

What do winners not do? They don’t whine. They don’t blame others. They don’t make excuses. If each of us takes responsibility for the success of a team or for our role in educating kids, and we don’t make excuses or point fingers, we will have great kids.

When we as adults start blaming the kids, the teacher, the coach or the referee, we are modeling the idea that our work and effort doesn’t matter as much as these external factors. The result is out of our control. This is not a lesson that positions our children for success.

Before we whine or complain, we should make efforts to fix the problem. Rationally approach the person who is able to make the change and have a conversation about the problem and the suggested solution.

One of author Jon Gordon’s books is the No Complaining Rule. Gordon suggests that organizations foster a sense of positivity by establishing the expectation that the right to complain is earned when a viable solution is offered.

In competitions as well as life, let’s be coachable, let’s fight negativity, let’s emphasize how our actions control our destiny, let’s continue the difficult work of building a school district of winners.

Lou Holtz said, “Excuses always come from the losing locker room.”