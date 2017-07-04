Keeping your cool doing summer chores

The American Cleaning Institute offers sustainability tips for getting those daily chores done without heating up your home and adding stress to your air conditioner and wallet. First rule of thumb: Do your chores when it is cooler outside – before breakfast or after dinner.

In the Kitchen

• Use your dishwasher’s energy saving setting or turn it off early and let your dishes air dry.

• Meals off the grill just taste better. Keep from heating up your kitchen and house by cooking outside.

• Or don’t cook at all. Choose salads and other cold meals.

• Put your small appliances on a power strip so you can turn it off when not in use or unplug them.

• Turn off the lights if you don’t need them and always when you leave the room.

In the Laundry Room

• Most items can be washed with cold water, this saves money and keep the laundry room from heating up.

• Let the sun dry your clothes so your dryer doesn’t heat up your house. Turn them inside out so they don’t fade.

• If you do use the dryer, don’t overload or underload since the load will take longer to dry.

• Adding a clean, dry bath towel to a load of jeans or other heavy items will reduce drying time.