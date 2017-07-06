School Board to reconsider Wetmore preschool request

The Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education will be reconsidering the request for 4-year-old state preschool at Wetmore, including 3- and 4-year-old special education preschool.

In May, the motion to approve the request failed due to a knotted 3-3 vote.

In favor of the request were Board Members Ed Reznicek, Kent Kuckelman and Jeff DeMint. Opposed were Kathy Lippert, Jim Scoby and Leslie Scoby.

However, at-large Board Member Kent Kuckelman was unable to be present at the meeting due to unforeseen travel difficulties.

The agenda item is listed as an action item, so it appears likely that a new vote will be taken to settle the request with a full board present.