Brown County Commission

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, July 3. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, and Commissioners Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles.

Brown County Appraiser’s Office employees Curt Clark and Yvonne Murrow visited with the commission on various duties in the office. The commission requested Clark and Murrow research possibilities to make the data collecting and data entry run a little more streamlined. There was discussion on the possibility of the county going to building permits.

Department Reports

Brown County Undersheriff Randy Linck reported that there are 31 inmates – 22 males and eight females – in the County Jail.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners approved the June 30 minutes.

Tax change order 2016-100 was signed and approved.

Gormley presented the 2016 audit report from Mize and Houser Company for the Commission’s review.

The next regular meeting was held Monday, July 10. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.