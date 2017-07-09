District to offer Stay Strong, Stay Health program

Submitted by Nancy Nelson

You can start on the road to better health with the K-State Research and Extension’s Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program, an eight-week series of one-hour, twice weekly sessions.

The evidence-based program is built on simple, strength-building exercises that will improve balance and flexibility. Adults age 60 and older are the target audience.

The upcoming class offered in Seneca at the Nemaha County Community Building, 1500 Community Drive, will meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings, beginning Aug. 8 and concluding Sept. 28. A small fee is charged to participate. Class size is limited.

Registration forms and information available at the Meadowlark District-Seneca office, located at 1500 Community Drive in Seneca, or by calling 785-336-2184.