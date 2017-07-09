Forestry and wildlife field trip slated for July 19

Submitted by Jarran Tindle

Establishing and managing areas of native vegetation next to streams and along field borders provides many benefits to the people and wildlife of Kansas.

On Wednesday, July 19, landowners in Northeast Kansas are invited to attend an outdoor educational event near Larkinburg that will highlight the whys and hows of caring for these edge areas.

This is an opportunity for learning and discussion with local conservation workers who specialize in forest and wildlife management.

Meet us on-site, 3/4 mile east of Larkinburg or one mile west of Arrington on Kansas Highway 116 at the field entrance on the north side of the road. The free event will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. No reservations needed.

For more information or to request and event flier, call 785-532-3340 or email tindle@ksu.edu.