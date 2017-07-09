Holiday data is released

The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing data from its Independence Day Weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

No fatal crashes were worked during this reporting period.

“During what was projected to be an exceptionally heavy travel period, Kansas highways provided safe routes of travel for our citizens, as well as for those passing through the state,” said Colonel Mark Bruce, KHP superintendent. “Most important, however, is the fact that no traffic fatalities occurred during the 2017 reporting period. I am thankful we avoided the needless loss of any lives over the holiday.”

Information in the table is compared to data from both 2015 and 2016. The 2015 reporting period was from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2015, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2015. The 2016 reporting period ran from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2016.

BOX

Enforcement Data 2015 2016 2017

DUI Arrests 14 15 22

Speed Citations 685 1,060 1,272

Speed Warnings 412 627 1,031

Safety Belt – Adult Citations 101 148 227

Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 13 12 18

Safety Belt – Teen Citations 6 9 6

Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 0 0 0

Child Restraint – Citations 17 31 25

Motorist Assists 1,081 1,069 1,333

Crash Data 2015 2016 2017

Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0

DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0

Non-DUI Related Crashes 2 1 0

Non-DUI Related Fatalities 2 1 0