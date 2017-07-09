Nemaha County Commission

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, July 3, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Bob Cross came before the board to submit a Real Property Relief Application for the 2017 tax year to commissioners due to a recent fire at his home.

Commissioners agreed to designate Tim Burdiek as the voting delegate, Dennis Henry as the first alternate, and Gary Scoby as the second alternate for the 2017 KAC Conference in November.

Commissioners reviewed the bids received for new office furniture for the Clerk’s Office. The commissioners approved the low bid from Navrat’s Office Products in the amount of $6,790.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• He has asked for bids for rebar. Ronnebaum shared the bids he received with commissioners. Midwest Service & Sales Co. bid $9,948.65 for the rebar specified, Oden Enterprises bid $10,559 for the rebar specified, and Husker Steel bid $8,955 for the rebar specified. The commissioners approved the bid from Husker Steel in the amount of $8,955.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• They are currently holding 10 inmates in the jail, plus one inmate who is being held for Marshall County.

Treasurer Janell Niehues came before the board to share with Commissioners a new landscaping plan for the Courthouse submitted by Nadine Champlin. Commissioners will take bids for the cost of the landscape work proposed by Champlin.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the June 26 meeting.

The board reviewed and approved the vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of June.

Chairman Tim Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Monday, July 10. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.