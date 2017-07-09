Sabetha sales tax distributions are back up

After one month of fallen revenues, Sabetha’s sales tax receipts are again rising above last year’s earnings. This is according to the June County/City Local Sales Tax Distribution Report released by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The state issues these distributions two months after collection, so the June distribution is a reflection of April sales.

Sabetha saw increased sales tax distributions in the month of June alone — $41,144.90 — a 12.6 percent increase from the $36,546.48 distributed in June 2016.

So far in Fiscal Year 2017 — the time period from July 2016 through June 2017 — Sabetha has recorded a 11.1 percent increase in sales tax distributions. With a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, Sabetha’s FY 2017 distributions are $464,174.52 — as compared to just $417,979.26 in the same timeframe in FY 2016.

Area cities Hiawatha and Holton both also have experienced overall FY 2017 increases — a slight bump for Hiawatha, and a 12.1 percent increase for Holton. Meanwhile, Seneca has recorded a 1 percent drop in sales tax distributions so far this fiscal year.

County Figures

Nemaha and Jackson counties also have experienced increased sales tax distributions so far in FY 2017.

Nemaha County, with a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, has recorded $1,959,612.76 in sales tax distributions so far in FY 2017 — 10.6 percent more than FY 2016.

In June alone, Nemaha had a 16.5 percent increase from $140,691.18 in 2016, to $163,862.13 in 2017.

Jackson County, with a local sales tax rate of 1.4 percent, has experienced a 7.7 percent increase in FY 2017 sales tax distributions — $1,683,692.73 in FY 2017 so far.

Jackson County also saw an 11.1 percent increase in June sales tax distributions, bringing in $135,018.61, up from $121,517.16 in 2016.

Brown County has experienced a decrease so far in FY 2017. However, this is likely due to the county’s lowered sales tax rate, which dropped in November 2016 from 1.5 percent to 1 percent.

With a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, Brown County has recorded $1,652,384.36 in sales tax distributions for FY 2017 — down from 2016’s $1,807,796.74. In the month of June alone, Brown County was down from $148,374.83 in 2016 to $107,649.76 in 2017.