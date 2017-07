Wichita State University

Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 2,700 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for spring 2017.

Remington Beckner and Matthew Burdick of Sabetha, and Brianna Boden of Wetmore, were named to the WSU dean’s honor roll.

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.