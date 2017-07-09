Yes, beavers can fly!

A week ago, I was mentioning that summertime is a fabulous time to make those memories with your family that will span a lifetime. I was fortunate enough that when I was a young lad I was surrounded by family members who loved the great outdoors, and I am sure that those family members are to blame for the condition that I find myself in today. Yes, I am hopelessly addicted to the outdoor life.

If you want to make some fantastic memories with your family that will last a lifetime, I would suggest you head north for a little fishing trip or canoing trip. There are so many aspects of a trip like this that are appealing to anyone who loves being outdoors that I can’t cover them all. It is an adventure that the whole family can enjoy.

My father and uncle and his wife just returned from a trip to the northern border of Minnesota from the lake that holds a very special place in my heart. It was the first place that I heard the cry of a northern loon. It was the first place that I held a walleye in my hand after it swallowed a leech that I had put on a jig. It was the first place that I had the thrill of fighting a northern pike that had engulfed a wobbling Daredevil lure that I was reeling back towards the boat.

It was the first place that I saw a beaver fly. Yes, you heard me correctly. I saw a beaver actually fly through the air. No, not the fur-bearing beaver that you are familiar with. The flying beaver that I am talking about is the De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver. The De Havilland Beaver is an airplane that totally defines the North Country. Not only is it an airplane, but it is a float plane that is capable of landing on the northern lakes and rivers that encompass the north. It is the workhorse of the outdoorsman who wants to leave civilization behind. More on that later.

I climbed into my first De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver at the young age of 11, and I fell in love with it immediately. The Beaver is perhaps the greatest example of everything wild and wonderful about being up north. Once you have ever heard the roar of a Beaver float plane flying through the air or churning across a crystal clear blue Canadian lake for a takeoff you will never forget it. It does something to your mind that you will never forget.

I was fortunate enough years ago to take my wife and four kids to a remote Canadian fishing lake that was accessible only by float plane. It was an incredible experience for all of us and one that they will never forget. No, you do not need to ride in one of these magnificent machines to have an unforgettable fishing experience up north, but if you can pull it off then by all means do it. Every time I am up in the north on a hunting or fishing trip and I hear the unmistakable roar of a De Havilland Beaver flying overhead, I stop what I am doing and look to the sky. I just cannot help it. I can still remember my first flight in one of these machines like it was yesterday. It just might have been one of my favorite parts of the trip.

What makes the flying experience so special is the fact that you are taking off and landing on the water and then flying low over the countryside. Over the years, I have been fortunate enough to ride in a Beaver from Canada up to Alaska. One would think that after that many trips the thrill of flying in one of these would begin to dwindle. Not so.

Last week, I was up in Alaska on a short fishing adventure. To get where we needed to go, we had to use a Beaver. To say that I was thrilled was an understatement. Upon walking down the dock toward the plane, I found myself just as excited as I was more than 40 years ago. When the pilot came down and did the pre-flight warm-up, I was almost out of control. There is a lot to this airplane, and it has a very storied history. It bears talking about, and so I will!