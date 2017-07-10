breaking news New

4-H Club: Woodlawn Meadowlarks

The photography project members learn how to mount photos for the fair.

Submitted by Isabelle Walker

After the Foods and Photography projects met, Kayla Devore called the July club meeting to order.

Susannah Walker lead the flag salute and pledge. Gwendolyn Walker lead the club in singing “America the Beautiful.”

Ella Sourk led the club in singing “Home on the Range.” The roll call was, “What is your favorite summer snack?”

The club will meet to work on the parade float the week before the fair. The club will also be walking in the rodeo parade.

The Sabetha Herald1842 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password