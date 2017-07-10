4-H Club: Woodlawn Meadowlarks
Submitted by Isabelle Walker
After the Foods and Photography projects met, Kayla Devore called the July club meeting to order.
Susannah Walker lead the flag salute and pledge. Gwendolyn Walker lead the club in singing “America the Beautiful.”
Ella Sourk led the club in singing “Home on the Range.” The roll call was, “What is your favorite summer snack?”
The club will meet to work on the parade float the week before the fair. The club will also be walking in the rodeo parade.
0 Comments