Local girls are members of traveling softball team

Submitted by Sherri Nelson

Fireballs is a local travel softball organization that has had an incredibly successful year.

Coach Sherri Nelson said the team has been able to compete in several tournaments because of the families’ hard work, fundraising efforts and local business support.

They currently have 10 and under, 12 and under, and 14 and under teams and will be expanding by adding an 8 and under and a high school team. The members of this team are from the Hiawatha school district, Sabetha school district, Doniphan West school district and Horton school district. They have competed in tournaments in Kansas City, Manhattan, Lawrence and Topeka.

Local girls who are members of the Fireballs team are Bayleigh Stahl, Kinzey Meyer, Hadley Argabright, Jadyn Dorn, Hattie Lukert, Mary Lukert, Kylie Meredith, Leah Lukert, Alexia Hayden, Laura Edelman, Mikenna Haverkamp and Bailey Hoffman. Local coaches are Marla Hayden, Phil Argabright and Ryan Edelman.

10 and under

The 10 and under team has a C class record of 17-9, bringing home three third places, one fourth place and three fifth places. Most recently, the team was the Mo/Kan State Tournament runner-up, which has earned them a berth in the World Series National Tournament at the end of July.

12 and Under

The 12 and under team has a C class record of 20-16, bringing home one second place, two third places, two fifth places and two ninth places. The team also was the fall state runner-up, which earned them a berth in the World Series National Tournament at the end of July.

14 and Under

The 14 and under team has a C class record of 19-9, bringing home one first place, one second place, one third places and three fifth places. Most recently, the team was the Mo/Kan State Tournament runner-up, which has earned them a berth in the World Series National Tournament at the end of July.

All three age groups earned several MVP awards and have been nominated to play in the all star Best of the Best tournament in August.

For any information regarding Fireballs, contact Sherri Nelson at 620-875-6657 or 33sherri.nelson@gmail.com.