Nemaha County Sheriff 7.10.2017

ARRESTS

Kirby Walls was transferred to the custody of Osawatomie State Hospital on July 6.

Donald Scott Jr. was released on July 6 on $30,000 surety bond with a court date of July 18 at 1 p.m.

Amber D. Kane-Veloz, 33, of Holton was arrested on July 7 by the NMSO on a Nemaha County warrant for failure to appear. Kane was released by the court on July 7.

Paul A. Hartter, 38, of Centralia was arrested on July 8 on a Nemaha County warrant for domestic battery. He remains in custody with bond set at $2,000.

ACCIDENTS

At approximately 4 a.m. Thursday, July 6, Caleb E. Specht, 32, of Circleville was traveling northbound on Kansas Highway 63, approximately 400 feet north of 128th Road, and drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a field entrance and became airborne. Specht was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Specht was pronounced deceased at the scene.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES:

On June 24, NMSO took a report of theft from 5303 Abbott in Goff. An unknown person removed a large shop fan and hand tools. Loss was estimated at $200.

On July 8, NMSO responded to a report of illegal dumping. An unknown person or persons dumped their trash on private property near 208th and Kansas Highway 63.