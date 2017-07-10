Raptors defeat Falls City, 9-2

After coming off two big wins against Leavenworth a few days prior, the Sabetha Raptors traveled to Falls City Wednesday, July 5, looking to bring home another win.

The Raptors took the early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning and one in the second, while Falls City only scored one run in the first inning. Both teams remained scoreless in the third and fourth innings, and they each tallied one run in the fifth.

Heading into the top of the sixth the score was 4-2, Raptors. Sabetha took a huge lead in the top of the sixth, scoring five runs on three hits, three walks and two Falls City errors.

Seth Burdick, Preston Bruning and Blake Frey each tallied two hits. Burdick, Frey and Brayden Becker also knocked in two RBIs apiece.

Trevor Kramer pitched the game for the Raptors, striking out six batters.