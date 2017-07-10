Raptors earn split against Doniphan County

The Sabetha Raptors welcomed Doniphan County to Somerset Park Thursday, July 6. After two games, both teams would come away with a win – Doniphan County would win the first game, 12-1, and Sabetha would win the second, 9-8.

Game one

Doniphan County jumped out to the early lead in the first inning scoring six runs, with three runs coming from a home run. Sabetha managed to score only one run in the first on an RBI single by Blake Frey.

Doniphan County didn’t slow down in the second, scoring four runs on three hits and an error. Sabetha remained scoreless in the second and after two, Doniphan County led 10-1.

Doniphan County added one more run in both the third and fourth innings, and Sabetha remained scoreless for the remainder of the game. Doniphan County would win the first one 12-1.

Kyle Grimm, Riley Herrmann and Brayden Becker each pitched for the Raptors during the loss.

Brett Stallbaumer, Seth Burdick and Frey each tallied one hit apiece, with Frey knocking in one RBI.

Game two

It was a close second game between the two teams, with each team fighting for the win. Doniphan County jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but Sabetha responded with four runs on three hits, a walk and an error. Doniphan County took the lead in the top of the second scoring three runs, but Sabetha came back and scored three runs as well.

Both teams were scoreless in the third, but Doniphan County took the lead in the fourth when they scored two more runs. Sabetha came back in the bottom of the fifth and scored two runs as well, winning the game 9-8.

Stallbaumer led the Raptors with two hits and two runs scored. Gabe Garber tallied one hit and knocked in two RBIs.

Stallbaumer also threw the first four innings of the game, and Joe Gruber pitched the final inning for the Raptors.

Game 1 AB R H RBI BB SO Brett Stallbaumer 2 1 1 Seth Burdick 1 1 1 Riley Herrmann 1 Trevor Kramer 1 Preston Bruning 2 Blake Frey 2 1 1 Gabe Garber 2 Brayden Becker 2 Joseph Gruber 2 Raptors 1-0-0-0 | 1-3-3 Doniphan County 6-4-1-1 | 12-12-0