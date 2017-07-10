Raptors earn split with Oskaloosa
The Raptors hit the road Sunday, July 9, to take on Oskaloosa in a doubleheader. The first game went back and forth, but Oskaloosa would win, 8-7. Sabetha won the second game, 11-2.
Game one
Oskaloosa jumped out to the early lead, earning two runs in the first, while Sabetha did not bring in any runs. Sabetha pulled ahead in the second when they scored six runs, and Oskaloosa only scored two runs.
Oskaloosa then scored an additional three runs in the fourth, while Sabetha only scored one. Oskaloosa tallied their final run in the bottom of the sixth and claimed the 8-7 win.
Preston Bruning led the Raptors offensively, scoring one run off one hit and knocking in three RBIs.
Game two
The game started slow for both teams, with both remaining scoreless in the first. Oskaloosa struggled offensively and couldn’t manage to score until the final inning when they scored two runs.
Sabetha stepped up offensively and scored two runs in the second, four runs in the third, two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. The Raptors would win the second game, 11-2.
Brett Stallbaumer, Riley Herrmann and Brayden Becker each tallied two hits. Stallbaumer and Herrmann also tallied two runs apiece.
The Raptors are now 23-7 on the season.
|
Game 1
|
AB
|
R
|
H
|
RBI
|
BB
|
SO
|
Brett Stallbaumer
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Seth Burdick
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Riley Herrmann
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Trevor Kramer
|
Brandon Brownlee
|
4
|
Preston Bruning
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
|
Brayden Becker
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Braden Argabright
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Joseph Gruber
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
Kyle Grimm
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Raptors
|
0-6-0-1-0-0-0 | 7-6-6
|
Oskaloosa
|
2-2-0-3-0-1-X | 8-7-2
|
Game 2
|
AB
|
R
|
H
|
RBI
|
BB
|
SO
|
Brett Stallbaumer
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Seth Burdick
|
Riley Herrmann
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Trevor Kramer
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Brandon Brownlee
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Preston Bruning
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Blake Frey
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Austin Wiltz
|
Gabe Garber
|
1
|
Mason Spellmeier
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Bryce Kramer
|
Brayden Becker
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Braden Argabright
|
Joseph Gruber
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Kyle Grimm
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Raptors
|
0-2-4-2-3 | 11-11-1
|
Oskaloosa
|
0-0-0-0-2 | 2-4-1
Heather Stewart290 Posts
Heather Stewart is a reporter for The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2015. She specializes in court and sports reporting, as well as photography. Heather is a 2011 Kansas State University graduate with a degree in psychology. She lives in Sabetha with her husband.
0 Comments