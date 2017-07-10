Raptors earn split with Oskaloosa

The Raptors hit the road Sunday, July 9, to take on Oskaloosa in a doubleheader. The first game went back and forth, but Oskaloosa would win, 8-7. Sabetha won the second game, 11-2.

Game one

Oskaloosa jumped out to the early lead, earning two runs in the first, while Sabetha did not bring in any runs. Sabetha pulled ahead in the second when they scored six runs, and Oskaloosa only scored two runs.

Oskaloosa then scored an additional three runs in the fourth, while Sabetha only scored one. Oskaloosa tallied their final run in the bottom of the sixth and claimed the 8-7 win.

Preston Bruning led the Raptors offensively, scoring one run off one hit and knocking in three RBIs.

Game two

The game started slow for both teams, with both remaining scoreless in the first. Oskaloosa struggled offensively and couldn’t manage to score until the final inning when they scored two runs.

Sabetha stepped up offensively and scored two runs in the second, four runs in the third, two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. The Raptors would win the second game, 11-2.

Brett Stallbaumer, Riley Herrmann and Brayden Becker each tallied two hits. Stallbaumer and Herrmann also tallied two runs apiece.

The Raptors are now 23-7 on the season.

Game 1 AB R H RBI BB SO Brett Stallbaumer 3 1 1 1 Seth Burdick 3 1 1 Riley Herrmann 2 1 1 1 1 Trevor Kramer Brandon Brownlee 4 Preston Bruning 4 1 1 3 Brayden Becker 2 1 1 Braden Argabright 3 1 1 Joseph Gruber 4 1 1 Kyle Grimm 3 1 1 Raptors 0-6-0-1-0-0-0 | 7-6-6 Oskaloosa 2-2-0-3-0-1-X | 8-7-2