Sabetha Mini Storage changes hands

Sabetha Mini Storage — newly renamed Sabetha Self Storage, LLC — has been purchased by the Clyde and Joan Wenger family from Steve and Becky Plattner of Sabetha. The business, located at 209 Collins Avenue at the northeastern edge of Sabetha, was founded by Fred and Charlotte Aberle in the 1990s.

The Wenger family decide to purchase the business earlier this year, after being approached by the Plattners about the possibility.

“The family decided to purchase the business, because it was a logical fit in among the other business operations that the family is already engaged in,” said Brian Bergman, representative for Sabetha Self Storage. “The self storage business is a good asset for the community.”

The storage facility is located nearby the family’s other business, CW Mill Equipment, which will allow it to have normal office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, representatives are available to be on site by appointment to help meet customer needs.

“Being located next door to another business owned by the family, Sabetha Self Storage will benefit from having the higher level of attention and customer service resources that will now be available,” Bergman said.

In addition to longer office hours and a more accessible office location, the Wengers will be increasing staffing for maintenance and operation of the facility. Sabetha Self Storage also has added a website, along with electronic bill payment option.

The facility will continue to have a wide range of storage options — from mini storage lockers to large storage units with extra-high ceilings, with both short-term and long-term flexibility. The facility provides drive-up, 24-hour access in a well-lit location.

According to the company’s website, Sabetha Self Storage offers “a home away from home for your items.”

“From a personal and a business level, everyone has a need for storage,” Bergman said. “Sabetha Self Storage helps people affordably gain space and improve organization while reducing clutter, and this will ultimately help them look and feel better around their home and at work in addition to the more fundamental benefits that go along with simply having a place to hold items during a move, in managing a temporary overflow of items, or as part of their long term living arrangement.”

Sabetha Self Storage can be reached by phone at 785-285-1062 or 785-285-1064, by email at info@sabethaselfstorage.com, on the web at www.sabethaselfstorage.com, or on Facebook.