Sabetha student takes first in KSDE art design contest

Sabetha High School student Shayna Strahm, who will be beginning her junior year this fall, has been named the first place overall winner in the 28th annual Kansas State Department of Education Conference Art Design Conference.

Strahm’s design will be used in the conference program, and she will be recognized at the opening session of the KSDE Annual Conference on Thursday, Oct. 12, in Wichita.

The contest encourages students to use their creativity, with this year’s contest using the theme of “Kansans CAN: Imagine!” The contest was open to all students in Kansas K-12 schools, both public and private, with a winner selected in grade level divisions K-4, 5-8 and 9-12, as well as overall.