Sabetha students experience Europe through ‘Ambassador’ musical tour

Three local students — Kinsey Menold, Cody Meyer and Ainsley Smith — recently toured seven countries in Europe June 12 through 27 as members of the Kansas Ambassadors of Music program, which celebrated its 38th year this year.

America’s Kansas Ambassadors of Music is made up of student musicians from high schools in the State of Kansas. Student selection is based on their personal character, as well as their musical abilities. The Sabetha students were nominated by Sabetha High School band director Katie Topp.

Students participate as part of the choir, band or orchestra. All three Sabetha students were members of the band. Menold played clarinet, Smith played flute and Meyer played auxiliary percussion, which includes triangle and cymbals.

Students gathered for three days of rehearsal prior to their departure to Europe. Public school music educators and interested adults accompanied the Ambassadors, and many performed with the groups.

Performances were given on June 11 in Wichita; June 16 in London, England, and Watford, England; June 20 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland; June 23 in Seefeld, Austria; and June 26 in Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany.

Kinsey Menold

Menold will be a sophomore at SHS. She is the daughter of John and Wendy Menold.

Menold says she has played clarinet and been a part of the Sabetha band for five years.

Menold said she enjoyed experiencing all the different cultures in such a short amount of time.

“I had the best time of my entire life on this trip,” Menold said. “I wouldn’t trade this experience and all the people I met for anything.”

“I learned that the world is a beautiful place, more beautiful than I ever imagined,” Menold said. “It’s not perfect, but each country had its own bit of wonder and uniqueness.”

Cody Meyer

Meyer will be a sophomore at SHS. He is the son of Ryan and Anita Meyer.

Meyer says he is involved in band, choir, FFA, KAY Club and track, and also is manager for football and basketball.

“The most memorable part of the trip was the Swiss party that we were able to attend that included fondue, polka and yodeling,” Meyer said. “My favorite well known attraction that we visited would have to be Lake Geneva. The town in the foreground with the lake behind it and the alps outlining it all was gorgeous.”

Meyer said that he felt the most useful tip he learned from the trip can be learned without going on the trip.

“It is no secret that it is a pleasant life in Switzerland,” Meyer said. “I feel that this is because the Swiss people do not get upset about the smallest of issues, and they honor and respect each other.”

Ainsley Smith

Smith will be a sophomore at SHS. She is the daughter of Rick and Shelley Smith.

Smith says she has been in band since fifth grade, and she plays flute and piccolo. In school this year, she will participate in tennis, cheerleading, SADD, KAY Club, FCA, Infinity, forensics and student council.

When asked what her favorite place from the trip was, Smith said it was London.

“I really loved how the city continued to go about its own way, but still emphasize and stay proud of its history and architecture,” Smith said. “The city is such a great example of organized chaos, but still the people there move so flawlessly around each other with the understanding that each person is on their way to someplace and no one person’s plans are more important than anybody else’s.”

From traveling, Smith said she found all the differences in culture and the way that people act and interact interesting to see and experience.

“The changes that occurred as we went from country to country were so prominent, but you could see the underlying similarities between all of the different cultures and our own culture here in the United States,” Smith said. “Traveling shows the uniqueness and beauty of other places, while bringing into perspective just how similar we all are as people. It shows not only how amazing the Earth is and the history in everything is, but how humans have impacted it and still will be impacting our lives for years to come.”