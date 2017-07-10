Sabetha woman competes in National Leadership Conference

More than 1,800 of America’s best and brightest college students traveled to Southern California to establish their own Legacy of Leadership as they competed for the opportunity to win more than $95,000 in cash awards. The Peru State College Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda brought home 13 Top 10 national awards and two chapter awards from the 2017 PBL National Leadership Conference.

Twenty-five Peru State students competed in Anaheim, Calif., from June 24 to June 27. Participants from across the United States attended this exciting conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks, and participate in 60 business and business-related competitive events.

Morgan Peabody of Sabetha was among the 25 who competed at the National Leadership Conference.

According to the FBLA-PBL website, “Members demonstrate their business expertise at high-profile regional, state, and national competitive events. The top students are recognized with trophies and cash awards. Our mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.”

Peru State PBL students attend the Nebraska Spring and Fall State Leadership Conferences where they can qualify to attend the National Leadership Conference. Sixteen of the students that attended the conference placed within the top 10 of their business category. Five additional students also qualified to compete in the final rounds for their category.

The Peru State College chapter was further recognized as a Hollis and Kitty Guy Gold Seal Chapters of Merit. The Hollis and Guy Gold Seal recognizes outstanding chapters that have actively participated in projects and programs identified with the goals of FBLA-PBL.

In addition, the Chapter was also awarded the Action Awareness Award. To earn the award, the PBL website writes, “PBL chapters must complete four tasks focused on PBL awareness” such as FBLA-PBL Week, CTSO Month, and America Saves.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is the largest career student organization in the world. Each year, FBLA-PBL helps over 250,000 members prepare for careers in business.